Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedy character Lee Nelson promises a ‘quality’ evening of laughs when he appears at Huddersfield Lawrence Batley Theatre next month.

The clueless but cheerful chav, played by Simon Brodkin, will be performing at the venue on April 7 as part of his ‘Serious Joker’.

Brodkin enjoyed success with his sketch comedy series ‘Lee Nelson’s Well Good Show’ on BBC Three.

More recently Brodkin has performed several high-profile pranks including interrupting rapper Kanye West during his Glastonbury 2015 performance and throwing dollar bills at disgraced ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

He also gatecrashed a speech by Donald Trump last year and hand out ‘Nazi’ golf balls and he ‘renamed’ a yacht belonging to reviled entrepreneur Philip Green’s ‘BHS Destroyer’.

A compilation of Brodkin’s stunts ‘Britain’s Greatest Hoaxer’ aired on Channel 4 last month.

For tickets (£20) visit: www.thelbt.org/lee-nelson .