Organisers have revealed the route for this year’s Huddersfield Marathon – saying it will showcase the town “in all it’s various guises”.

And they say the hundreds of people taking part in the event on Sunday, June 4, will be able to take in “stunning scenery, Pennine villages, the area’s rich textile history, the beauty of the Narrow Canal and the iconic campus of Huddersfield University”.

As in previous years, the race starts and ends at the Huddersfield YMCA facility in Salendine Nook.

The route will take runners under the M62 at Lindley Moor Road and towards Outlane and the first feed station near the Dog &Partridge pub on Forest Hill Road.

The runners will tackle the steep cobbles of Stainland Dean, followed by Steele Lane before turning onto Scammonden Road. They will drop down to a path running parallel to the M62 and Scammonden Dam before heading towards Pole Moor and the highest part of the race.

Zoom in to explore the marathon route

The feed station at the bottom of Pike Law Road, Scapegoat Hill, marks the split between the route for the full and half-marathons, with the shorter race heading back towards Salendine Nook.

For the marathon runners, more cobbles follow as they make their way through Golcar before arriving in Slaithwaite and the Huddersfield Narrow Canal for the first time.

Watch: Last year's marathon route - sped up

The runners will head out to Marsden before returning to Slaithwaite and the heading west towards Huddersfield town centre via Linthwaite, Milnsbridge, Thornton Lodge and Chapel Hill before entering Huddersfield University campus.

The route then goes out of town again through Longroyd Bridge, Paddock and Longwood before returning to the finishing line at the YMCA.

Wane Law, of Birchencliffe-based Team OA Ltd, which is organising the event, said: “We are very excited to be able to release details of the new route. We hope it will bring even more runners to the race.

“We also have lots of plans for events all along the route to make it a memorable day for both runners and spectators.”

Organisers have already announced the charities to benefit from the event - Holme Valley Mountain Rescue, Ruddi’s Retreat, Shabang Inclusive Learning and White Knights Blood Bikes.

Team OA Ltd specialises in organising marathons and cycle races, including the White Rose Ultra Marathon in November.

A Facebook page has been launched to keep people updated on the Huddersfield race festival, which includes the marathon, a half-marathon and a fun run.

For more information on the route, the official charities, sponsorship or getting involved in the event, contact email Bev Wills at bev@huddersfieldmarathon.co.uk