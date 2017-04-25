Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ten times points bonus will run throughout Huddersfield stores over the weekend from April 28 to May 1.

Shoppers will be able to spend in store or online and receive the additional points across Sainsbury's Superstores, Locals, Petrol Filling Stations and Online Grocery orders delivered on the promotional dates.

The promotion is set to boost card holders' points balances, while doing their weekly shop or picking up essentials over the course of the weekend.

When visiting the store, Sainsbury's shoppers can simply swipe their Nectar card during their shop and in return will get one base point and nine bonus points for each full £1 spent.

Sainsbury's online deal

(Photo: Sainsbury's)

The savings do not end there this weekend....

If it is your first time shopping with the store, new customers can simply sign up on the website HERE and get £18 off your first order over £60 with code SCSEAXEAPR until May 18.