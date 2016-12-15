Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas celebrations aren't just for humans — our furry friends can join in the festive fun too!

Pet owners across Huddersfield and beyond are picking out the best Father Christmas hats, paper chains, baubles and angel wings they can find to make sure their furry friends look as festive as possible for Santa Paws 2015.

And lets face it, there's no shortage of pet costumes available to buy in the shops at this time of year!

Sants Paws 2016

We are asking Examiner readers to make their dog, cat, hamster, rabbit, budgie – or even their goldfish – look as Christmassy as possible, take a photo and then share them with us.

This is the time many of you will be putting up the Christmas decorations in your own homes so why not use a spare piece of tinsel to decorate the family pet at the same time?

We'll publish your festive snaps in our online galleries.

All we ask is that you don’t do anything to your pet when dressing them up which could cause them distress.

Just email your picture or pictures of your pet (or pets) to Samantha.Gildea@trinitymirror.com, including your name, your pet's name and where you are from.

You can also share them with on Facebook and Twitter.