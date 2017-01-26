The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sarah Lancashire bagged Best Drama Performance for Happy Valley at the National Television Awards last night.

The Oldham-born actress thanked the people of West Yorkshire for ‘letting us take over your streets and your homes’.

Unfortunately Sarah could not attend the ceremony at the O2 Arena in London last night, so her acceptance speech was read out by award presenter Kris Marshall.

Sarah was nominated for the same award at the 2015 ceremony, but this year was the first time she had won.

She beat Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy, Victoria star Jenna Coleman and The Night Manager’s Tom Hiddleston to bag the prize.

Happy Valley was also nominated in the Drama category, alongside Game of Thrones, The Night Manager and Cold Feet - but all lost to hospital drama Casualty.

Yorkshire soap Emmerdale saw off hot competition from Coronation Street, Eastenders and Hollyoaks to take home the Serial Drama award.

Adam Thomas, who plays Adam Barton in the ITV soap, enjoyed a double celebration after I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, in which he starred, scooped the Challenge Show award.

It was a special night for Geordie duo Ant and Dec, too, who took home three awards - TV Presenter, Entertainment Programme and Challenge Show.