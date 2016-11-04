Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Are you are looking for something to do this weekend?

Then check out our what's on guide.

There's an art exhibition in Huddersfield, an evening of musical entertainment and, if you don't mind travelling out of town, an antiques fair in Harrogate.

Some of the events are open all weekend, while others are one day only.

Artistic showcase

Ten leading painters are presenting their work at the group show of the Contemporary British Painting Prize, which opens at Huddersfield Art Gallery on Saturday and runs until January 21.

Gallery curator Grant Scanlan says: “The Contemporary British Painting prize is revelatory, it showcases the pool of undiscovered talent in the vibrant British painting scene.” Open 10-5 Saturdays. Free entry.

Charity bonfire

Elland Round Table charity bonfire and firework display takes place from 5.30pm on Saturday at Hullenedge Park, Elland.

Children’s firework display from 6pm and main fireworks from 7.15pm. Fairground rides, music, food, fire dance display and more. £5 adults, £2.50 under 12s. Pay on entry, cash only.

* For a full guide to bonfire events go to www.examiner.co.uk

Crafts and keepsakes

Collections of jewellery, turned wood, porcelain and small keepsake items - and more besides - are showcased in an annual exhibition called In the Spotlight which opens on Saturday at the Craft Centre and Design Gallery at the City Art Gallery, Leeds.

Opens Tuesday to Saturday 10-5. Closed Sundays and Mondays. Telephone 0113 378 7241.

Music at the Carding Shed

The Carding Shed at Hepworth presents an evening fundraiser on Sunday in aid of, and featuring, the Huddersfield Wind Band, with woodwind, brass and percussion players.

Tickets are £10 a head and include a pie and pea supper. Music will include film and TV classics and novelty numbers. To book tickets contact 01484 680 400. Dobroyd Mills, HD9 1AF.

Holmfirth film night

Holmfirth Film Festival is showing The Man Who Fell to Earth, featuring the late David Bowie, at the Holmfirth Picturedrome at 7pm on Sunday. £5 entry.

Advance tickets from the box office bar, pay on the door or online at www.picturedrome.net Doors open 6.30pm.

Antiques and art fair

The Yorkshire Antiques and Art Fair takes place on Saturday and Sunday at the Yorkshire Event Centre, Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate, HG2 8QZ.

There will be up to 350 stands in two halls, selling antiques, vintage and retro items and collectables. Admission is £5. From 10am to 5pm each day. Ample free parking and a cafe.

Puppetry pioneers

Puppetry pioneers Monstro present a new musical on Sunday (2.30pm) about the ever-changing nature of learning.

A talented team of performers use song and puppets to bring to life this celebration of books and libraries. Created by Ben Glasstone. Recommended for ages six and upwards. Tickets £8, £5 children. Tickets from www.barnsleycivic.co.uk