Explore going green in Holme Valley

Want to learn more about making your home greener?

The Holmfirth Transition Town group is hosting an open homes day to showcase the energy saving measures and schemes available to people in the Holme Valley.

Homeowners are encouraged to drive around the trail of fifteen open homes between 10am and 4pm to chat with the owners about the energy-saving installations, including triple glazing, solar panels and wind turbines.

A map of the trail, and more informationn, can be downloaded at www.hott.org.uk

Enjoy Last Night of the Proms in Honley

Enjoy Last Night at the Proms with the Yorkshire Traction Honley Band.

Get ready for some Union Jack flag waving and patriotic pride at the Southgate Theatre in Honley, 2pm-4pm.

The Yorkshire Traction Honley band celebrated its 150th anniversary last year and rehearses twice a week in Berrycroft, Honley.

Tickets for Last Night at the Proms cost £5 on the door.

Bonfire Party in New Mill

If you’re not all firework-ed out, there’s a bonfire party in New Mill this evening.

There will be a bonfire, fireworks, food and drinks from 7pm at Fulstone Hall Lane, near Christ Church in New Mill.

All are welcome.

Head to Examiner.co.uk for full Bonfire Nights listings and an event map for the weekend.

Enjoy a Yorkshire autumn walk

Enjoy the glorious colours of autumn at Bolton Abbey, near Skipton.

The 12th century ruined abbey offers a stunning riverside walk. Follow the winding and gently undulating path along the river to Barden Bridge and stop off at the Cavendish Pavilion, where there are toilet facilities, for a snack and coffee on the way back (open 10am until 4pm). The whole route is about eight miles and is popular with dog walkers. Car parking in the village or at three points along the route is £8 per car.

WWE Live at Leeds Arena

Get ready to rumble at WWE Live at Leeds First Direct Arena.

The event combines in-ring match-action with dramatic entertainment and all your favourite WWE characters.

Under-14s must be accompanied by an adults.

The show is at 5pm, doors open 3.30pm.

Tickets are still available and cost from £29-£78 — visit ticketmaster.co.uk/WWE-Live-tickets/artist/1848807 to book.

National Asian Wedding Fair

Blushing brides-to-be can get inspired and find great local suppliers at the National Asian Wedding Show.

The event, Europe’s largest Asian wedding fair, will be held at the Cedar Court Hotel near the M606, Bradford, 11am-7pm.

Visitors can enjoy catwalk shows and browse stalls hosted by local wedding suppliers.

Entry costs £5 — under-12s go free.

Jerry Sadowitz at Leeds City Varieties

End your weekend with some laughs from black comic Jerry Sadowitz.

The American-born, Scottish stand-up is at Leeds City Varieties tonight to present his unique blend of comedy, hatred and card tricks (Sadowitz is considered one of the best close-up magicians in the world).

The strictly over-18s show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £24.10 — to book, visit cityvarieties.co.uk or call 0113 2430808.