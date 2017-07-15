Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Teenagers looking for something to do during the long summer break can get valuable work experience through volunteering.

From helping out in a shop or cafe to working with horses or in online fashion, there’s a wide range of volunteering opportunities for young people aged from 14 to 18 in Kirklees.

Not only does volunteering enhance a CV, it also builds social skills and confidence and is a feelgood experience. So, if you’ve got time to spare then why not check out what’s on offer at Volunteering Kirklees. As Sharron Wilkinson, Volunteer Services Manager, says: “Volunteering is great work experience and good for building soft skills and communication skills. What some people don’t realise is that if you work in a small environment, such as a charity shop, you will be able to get involved in a lot more things than you could in a large retail outlet. You’ll be doing a little bit of everything.”

We’ve picked out just a few of the summer opportunities available as well as some longer-term volunteer roles. Why not sign up today.

Summer roles

Shop assistant at Fair Trader, Holmfirth. The volunteer-run co-operative, whose members share a desire to help reduce world poverty by promoting fair and ethical trading, are on the lookout for assistants, aged 16 plus, to work on the shop floor, talk to suppliers and help with in-store promotions. For details contact edodgsonftc@gmail.com or call 07817 799169.

Cafe assistant at Ambry’s Community Cafe, Almondbury. The not-for-profit community cafe needs volunteers, aged 18 plus, to gain experience in kitchen work and serving customers. Drop into the cafe at 131 Northgate for an application form.

Shop assistant at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice shops. The charity has a number of volunteering opportunities for those aged 14 and over at its shops across Kirklees and welcomes those working towards their Duke Of Edinburgh awards or wanting experience for their CV. For details contact volunteers@forgetmenotchild.co.uk There are also sibling support roles on offer for the over 18s, which involves running activities for the siblings of children in the hospice.

Oxfam Online volunteer, Batley: The charity is always looking for volunteers, 18 and over, for its online hub. Roles include sorting and photographing garments and items for the website as well as writing copy and using social media to promote the charity. For details contact hbentley1@oxfam.org.uk or call 01924 351892.

General volunteering opportunities

Conservation volunteer, Natural Kirklees. Those 16 and over are invited to join the environmental group’s team working in the area’s green spaces. For details contact Tim Duke at Natural Kirklees, info@naturalkirklees.org

Stable hand and fundraiser, Flockton. Dial Wood Carriage Driving for the Disabled is always on the lookout for horse-loving volunteers to help the charity. The organisation will take young people from the age of 12. For details contact Audrey.honeyman@virgin.net

Hospital helper, Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. The hospital has a wide range of volunteer roles for those aged 16 and over, which would be ideal for those considering going into a medical profession after leaving school. For details call 0750 0823753.

Park volunteer, Friends of Beaumont Park. Volunteer in the great outdoors by becoming a ‘friend’ of this amazing park. Suitable for teenagers 14 and over. Visit www.fobp.co.uk for details.

Animal event volunteer, Halifax. The RSPCA’s Halifax and Huddersfield District Branch Animal Centre wants volunteers aged 16 and over to help run fundraising events. Contact clarewood@rspca-halifaxandhuddersfield.org.uk

Parkrun helper, Huddersfield. Various roles, including marshall, pacer, time-keeper and barcode scanner are needed to keep the weekly Greenhead Park Parkrun going strong. For details email huddersfieldoffice@parkrun.co

Volunteering Kirklees has details of many other opportunities, for all ages. Visit the website www.volunteeringkirklees.org.uk for more information. Or call in at the organisation’s offices in New Street, open Monday to Thursday from 9am until 5pm.