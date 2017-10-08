Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Halloween isn’t just for children - there are some events planned for adults too.

Here’s a few Halloween events suitable for adults. If you know of any other events send the details to joanne.douglas@examiner.co.uk.

SHUDDERSFIELD ghost walk, October 20, 26 and 27. 7.30pm, October 29, 2.30pm. £3 per person. Age 9+, children to be accompanied by an adult. Meet in St George’s Square.

What’s happening: It’s Huddersfield’s first ghost trail which will showcase the darker side of our fair town with tales of ghosts, ghouls and mysterious hauntings.

Shuddersfield has been created by Rebecca Winwood as part of Discover Huddersfield, a partnership between Huddersfield Creative Arts Network (HCAN), Huddersfield Town Centre Partnership Limited (HTCPL) and For Your Information (FYI).

Visit www.facebook.com/Shuddersfield or email shuddersfield.trail@gmail.com for booking details.

HALLOWE’EN HAPPENING, LBT, 7pm, Saturday October 28, over 18s only. Dress code: fancy dress or funeral attire. Tickets £15, including a pie and pea supper, and can be booked via Box Office on 01484 430528 or online at www.thelbt.org .

What’s happening: Interactive sing-along which features a screening of the 1973 cult film. Kwaidan; psychic experiments; a special effects make-up artist gets hands-on mutilating punters with seeping wounds and gruesome scars plus there will be live music from Les Vegas and the International Playboys of Rhythm with a chance to master Michael Jackson’s Thriller dance.

Yorkshire Scare Grounds, Hell Lane, Wakefield. Friday October 13-Tuesday October 31, 6.30pm-9.30pm. £20

What’s happening: The Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park is Yorkshire’s biggest, scariest and most exciting Halloween destination. This “haunted house” type of attraction is constructed on an historic 24 acre estate in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. The YSGSP is designed to thrill, scare and entertain you with live actors, authentic sets, atmospheric lighting and sound and static and moving props. Unlike some haunted attractions where you purchase a ticket, take the tour and leave, the YSGSP comprises several attractions all in the same place for one single ticket price. Each attraction has an individual theme and set that makes it unique.