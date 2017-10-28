Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These brilliant photographs of Huddersfield are starring in a new book about Yorkshire landscapes.

They have been taken by 34-year-old photographer Dave Zdanowicz who only started taking photos in 2013 and is self taught.

Dave said: “Huddersfield was one of the first destinations I explored around Yorkshire as it has so much to offer. Some of my favourite spots to take photos are there and there are not many better sights than catching a sunset up on Castle Hill. Another favourite spot is Redbrook Reservoir. I’ve been lucky to capture some great sunrises here, although my last visit resulted in me falling in trying to take a selfie – I’m still warming up now.

“I am self taught with photography. However, my dad is also a keen photographer so I’ve picked up a few bits and bats from him, but mostly I’ve learned just by getting out there and taking loads of pics. I’ve never looked back!

“I absolutely love landscape photography and I have dedicated the last three years of my life travelling around Yorkshire to photograph the breath-taking county. This has resulted in many 3am starts and fitting in photography in around my full time job working in a school and spending time with my family.”

The new book features more than 120 landscape photographs taken all across county of Yorkshire.

Dave, who lives in Bradford, added: “I have tried to capture the wonderful essence of the county and showcase why Yorkshire is a great Staycation destination for UK residents and a wonderful place for people to visit from abroad.”

The book is now out through Amberley publishing with a foreword from BBC countyfile diaries and weather presenter Keeley Donovan.

She said: “Dave continues to take the most stunning photos, capturing Yorkshire’s landscapes with such precision and beauty. The light colour and movement within the pictures are striking and will inspire you to get out and explore our wonderful county. It is remarkable that only a few years ago this man didn’t own a camera!”

The book, More Yorkshire In Photographs, costs £15.99 and is available from Amazon, Waterstones, WH Smiths and other bookshops.