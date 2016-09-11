Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Search for event listings in your area

Take a video tour of Holy Trinity's burial crypt as Heritage Open Days reveal town's treasures

Bigger than ever events programme for Heritage weekend in Huddersfield

Tour of Holy Trinity Church Huddersfield burial crypt
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Huddersfield heritage was unlocked this weekend with a behind the scenes look at our town’s hidden treasures.

This year’s Huddersfield Heritage Open Days featured the biggest ever programme of events and visits with 30 entries – 17 of them included for the first time.

From Sikh Temples to the crypt at Holy Trinity Church, Huddersfield and even a trip back to the classrooms at Huddersfield Grammar School there was plenty to discover throughout the weekend.

Historian and Discover Huddersfield Treasurer, David Griffiths, led one of three heritage walks across Huddersfield.

David said: “We’ve had a big response to this year’s events with a bigger programme across a more diverse range than ever before.

“I was involved with the Ramsden Heritage trail which is a two hour walk around the town centre.

“The Ramsden family were Lords of the Manor in Huddersfield for three centuries.

CLICK TO EXPLORE

The tour encorporated the Ramsden University building, Sir John Ramsden Canal, the Beast Market and Byram Street.

New venues in the Huddersfield area included in the programme were Briarcourt at Lindley, Holy Trinity Church crypt, Huddersfield Town Centre Lion Hunt, the John Smith’s Stadium, St Stephen’s Church at Lindley, Lindley Churchyard tours and St Thomas’s Church.

Huddersfield University’s archive department, Heritage Quay, also hosted a mix of walks and talks from experts and amateurs in the field of psychogeography.

The event included a high-speed one-hour walk through the town centre from Lord Wilson’s statue in St George’s Square.

VIEW GALLERY

Other events on Saturday included a scavenger’s hunt following a trail around the university’s Queensgate campus in search of “items and stories, mundane or otherwise” to be exhibited in the “Instant Museum of Curiosities” at Heritage Quay.

Huddersfield Station Water Tower was another one of the venues which is only open to the public on heritage days.

Volunteer Peter Roberts, said: “We’ve had quite a bit of interest. Heritage is important and events such as this show people things they wouldn’t usually see.

Heritage Open Day tours of Huddersfield Grammar School, Luck Lane, Paddock - Student Bethany Hinkin shows the Rees family around.

“We’ve been showing visitors the the 1870s metal water tower, which used to contain 25,000 gallons of water to supply steam to locomotives with water.

“They have also seen how the building has been restored with a low carbon footprint in mind.”

The Heritage Open Days programme was developed for Discover Huddersfield by Huddersfield Civic Society, Huddersfield Local History Society, Kirklees Libraries and Museums, Heritage Quay and the Huddersfield Society of Architects, supported by a student intern from the University History Department.

Today's top stories

Leeds 0-1 Town: 5 things we learned Mangle-Wurzle given more time Homes and school plan for golf course Red Arrows swoop over M62 house
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Batley Festival 2016: Giant cow, vegetable characters and circus skills galore

The event featured a stunning film show and aerial display

Related Tags

In The News
Education
Museums
Schools
Places
Huddersfield town centre
Lindley
Kirklees
Organisations
Huddersfield Civic Society
University of Huddersfield
Huddersfield Grammar School

Recommended in What's On News

Most Read in What's On

  1. Food and Drink Festival
    Holmfirth Food and Drink Festival 2016: Everything you need to know
  2. Huddersfield
    Have you been papped by our Snapper about Town? It's Funday Sunday at Greenhead Park
  3. Batley
    Batley Festival 2016: Giant cow, vegetable characters and circus skills galore
  4. Brighouse
    Need new baby clothes? Mum2Mum market in Brighouse today!
  5. Huddersfield town centre
    Take a video tour of Holy Trinity's burial crypt as Heritage Open Days reveal town's treasures

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent