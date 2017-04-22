Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tesco launches a mix of stylish, premium quality garden must-haves at great value and guarantees people will not find it elsewhere.

The Viaduct St superstore and other Huddersfield stores are now offering the cut prices which will help their trusty customers return for some great summer preparations.

Savvy shoppers will now be able to make the most of the items available for those long summer nights with loved ones online or in store.

To help the nation get set for summer, Tesco is running the unbeatable deals over the next month on its garden range.

Budding chefs can make the most of those long hot evenings and host a delicious BBQ with friends and family with the half price Landmann Grillchef 2 Burner Gas BBQ.

(Photo: Tesco)

Even with a low household budget, the items on offer will not set you back too much.

Not only have the gas appliances available on offer got people talking, they also have a 6 peice garden set for just £55 .

(Photo: Tesco)

This market leading price will be available until May 3 so get their quick to avoid missing such a large discount.

Some offers also include those garden essentials to get the garden ready for entertaining family and friends, with their Flymo Rollermo Lawnmower being just £55 , exclusively to Tesco.

(Photo: Tesco)

Find more offers and discounted products on the stores website and start getting prepped for the summer months.