There's a spa in Huddersfield where you can cover yourself in chocolate mud

  • Updated
  • By

Titanic Spa is celebrating National Chocolate Week with a heavenly-sounding chocolate chamber

The Chocolate Chamber at Titanic Spa, Huddersfield, for National Chocolate Week

A Huddersfield spa is making its treatments extra sweet for National Chocolate Week.

The Titanic Spa in Linthwaite is running a chocolate-themed spa week in its Chocolate Chamber — a mouith-watering retreat for any chocolholic.

Guests can smother their skin in a luxuriously thick layer of warm chocolate mud — available in chocolate orange, cooling chocolate mint and double chocolate varieties — before enjoying a tropical rain shower to complete the relaxing experience.

Indulge at Titanic Spa, Huddersfield
The chcocolate mud will exfoliate, hydrate and nourish skin, giving visitors a sweet treat without the calories.

Mint is known to have anti-inflammatory properties, helping to calm irritated skin, and the Vitamin C in the chocolate orange mud works to even out skin tone and texture.

A 25-minute treatment in the chocolate chamber costs £35 per person.

To book, or for more information, call

01484 843 544 or visit www.titanicspa.com.

