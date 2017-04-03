Video will play in

If you were a kid during the early 1990s The Undertaker was the professional wrestler you most feared.

But after 27 years as one of WWE’s biggest names The Undertaker has finally laid his grappling career to rest.

Following his defeat to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33 this morning, The Undertaker is to retire.

Born Mark William Calaway, The Undertaker made his World Wrestling Federation (now World Wrestling Entertainment) debut in 1990.

Standing 6ft 10in tall, weighing over 22 stone and decked in all black, The Undertaker was the ultimate ‘heel’ or baddie.

Later on he became a ‘face’, or good guy, before turning bad again in 2001.

After his defeat to Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, 52, placed his trademark trench coat, hat and gloves down in the ring to signal his apparent retirement.