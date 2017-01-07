Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

'Tis the season to overindulge in every way - and too much drinking, dancing, eating and merriment can leave you feeling pretty much burned out.

So what could be a better way to start a new year than with a detox and the chance to float your stresses away in perfect isolation!

The Huddersfield Sanctuary in Scar Lane, Milnsbridge, houses one of only two flotation pods in Yorkshire and the Humber.

It's a new venture from Sanctuary founder and chiropractor Donna Campbell, who has been treating patients for back problems with osteomyology in the Sanctuary since setting it up in 2010.

Osteomyology is a manipulation therapy which addresses back and joint pain. My own back pain is more than likely caused by bad posture - so after an assessment Donna helped realign my wonky shoulders and hips, which had been causing me some difficulties - as well as give me some tips on better posture!

The centre also offers hydrotherm massage, which is carried out on a water mattress. Previously any massage I'd had was done on a normal massage bed so I hadn't heard of this, but it was a very relaxing experience. The bed is filled with warm water, but the air in the mattress means the water can move and support your body where it's most needed. After my osteo treatment, which can be slightly uncomfortable, it was wonderful to lay and enjoy a relaxing massage with oils.

Following my massage, it was time to step into the flotation pod.

The pod contains half a ton of epsom salts dissolved in body-temperature water, giving you a feeling of complete weightlessness. The aim is to achieve sensory deprivation, so you block up your ears using earplugs, and with the lid closed the pod is pitch black inside.

For the first few minutes, music plays inside the pod, and coloured lights swirl, to get you used to your new surroundings. As the music fades you turn off the lights and lie back in the darkness.

For me at first it felt strange, but because there are no visual or audible stimuli, you soon forget your surroundings and enter a state of extreme relaxation. A float session lasts 60 minutes but you lose sense of time. It feels a bit like drifting off to sleep.

If you're claustrophobic you might feel apprehensive about trying floating, but when you're in the pod you don't feel as though you're in an enclosed space - and you can open the lid at any time.

It's a brilliant way to switch off completely - you can't help but let your mind wander.

After your 60 minutes is up, music begins playing quietly and the lights slowly turn on, so you can gently come round to full awareness.

When you're ready, you simply open the lid and step out for a warm shower. The centre has a relaxation room where you can sit and enjoy a glass of cool lemon water.

The feeling you're left with is one of complete relaxation - it's almost like being in your own little bubble.

Flotation is big news across the pond but is only really just taking off here. There are very few centres in the north of England - there is one in York and another in Manchester - so for those of us who are sold on floating, we're very lucky to have the opportunity to experience this right under our noses!

