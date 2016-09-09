Login Register
UFO Truth Conference 2016 at Holmfirth Picturedrome: tickets, parking, transport and everything else

Here's everything you need to know about the conference

UFO abductee Travis Walton, on which the film Fire in the Sky was based, is speaking at the 4th UFO Truth Magazine conference in Holmfirth
UFO believers from across the country are to descend on Holmfirth this weekend for the UFO Truth Conference 2016.

It’s UFO Truth magazine’s fourth annual conference - and this year one of the most famous UFO abductees in the world will be a guest speaker.

Travis Walton was abducted by aliens on November 5, 1975, while working as a logger.

He reappeared after a five day search during which his six co-workers were accused of killing him.

The 1993 film Fire in the Sky is based on his experience.

He will be speaking on stage on Saturday about his experiences, and on Sunday will be giving a presentation about what happened to him.

Here’s everything you need to know about the conference.

Where is it?

The conference takes place at Holmfirth Picturedrome on Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11. Doors open at 9.30am.

What can I expect?

As well as Travis’s talks, other speakers include UFO and paranormal author Nick Redfern, host Gary Heseltine, UFO and animal mutilations author Mike Freebury, moon and Mars anomalies expert Marcus Allen and UFOs and conspiracy theories lecturer Andy Thomas.

There will be stalls and refreshments.

Are tickets still available?

No, the conference is fully sold out. However there is a standby list for last minute cancellations. To be added, email heseltinegary@hotmail.com.

Where can I park?

Click here to find parking in Holmfirth http://en.parkopedia.co.uk/parking/holmfirth/?arriving=201609091600&amp;leaving=201609091800

What about public transport?

There is no train station in Holmfirth but you can plan a bus journey here: http://www.wymetro.com/howtogetto/planajourney

