There will be a War of the Roses at The National Television Awards when Happy Valley takes on Cold Feet later this month.

Happy Valley, which is set around Huddersfield and Calderdale, will battle Manchester-based Cold Feet, for the Best Drama award.

And Sarah Lancashire, who plays the lead as Sgt Catherine Cawood in the former, has also been shortlisted for the Best Drama Performance at the awards, which take place at the London O2 Arena, on January 25.

Also in the running for a Best Drama award is the long-running hospital drama Casualty, crime thriller The Night Manager and cult hit Game of Thrones.

And for the Best Drama Performance award Sarah Lancashire faces competition from Cillian Murphy, for his role as Thomas Shelby in crime drama ‘Peaky Blinders’; Jenna Coleman, for playing Queen Victoria in ‘Victoria’ and Tom Hiddleston for his role as hotel manager and ex-soldier Jonathan Pine in ‘The Night Manager’.

Although primarily filmed and based in the Calder Valley, many of Happy Valley’s scenes were shot around Huddersfield.

Happy Valley locations View fullscreen

A large number of indoor scenes were shot at Brookes Mill, Armitage Bridge, and the Will O’Nats pub, near Meltham, which was used in a scene in which femme fatale Vicky Fleming met detective John Wadsworth.