A gripping trailer for a new BBC series partly filmed in Marsden has been released.

Film crews rolled into Marsden last April for In the Dark, a brand-new, four-part drama by Bafta-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst (Ordinary Lies, The Driver, Exile).

It has been adapted from books by bestselling novelist Mark Billingham and it starts on BBC One on Tuesday July 11 at 9pm and stars MyAnna Buring.

It is set in Manchester and Marsden and the drama shows Buring’s character DI Helen Weeks return to her hometown - which is where Marsden comes in.

Manchester Road and Mount Road were used as filming locations, as well as areas near to the Old Goods Yard and Peel Street.

The film crew even used fake rain and renamed the area ‘Polesford’. Meanwhile the Riverhead Brewery Tap was renamed the Magpie’s Nest and there’s a tattoo parlour and even a street market on Argyll Street.

It stars MyAnna Buring (Ripper Street, Downton Abbey, The Twilight Saga) as DI Helen Weeks and Ben Batt (The Go Between, Shameless, From Darkness) as Paul Hopwood, her partner and a fellow detective inspector.

She is drawn into the two most testing and personal cases of her career – just as she begins her journey towards motherhood.

When the husband of an estranged school friend is accused of abduction, Helen must return to her home town and confront her painful past.

And when a brutal tragedy drags her into Manchester’s dark criminal underbelly, she is forced to question even her closest relationships.