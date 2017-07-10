The video will start in 8 Cancel

A former Honley man who has undergone a second operation to remove a brain tumour will have his surgery shown on TV.

Musical actor Ben Turner, 29, had a tumour removed in 2013 and, when the growth came back, underwent more surgery in May.

When surgeons at London’s Charing Cross Hospital told him they needed to operate again producers of the BBC documentary series Hospital asked if they could follow his story.

Viewers of the show will see Ben’s diagnosis, four-hour surgery and his recovery.

Hospital will be broadcast on BBC2 on Tuesday at 9pm.

Ben, who moved from Huddersfield to London in 2006 and is well known in local theatrical circles, has raised £15,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity since 2013.

He hopes appearing on the TV show will raise awareness – and funds for the charity.

“This is not something I agreed to do lightly,” said Ben. “Though I have been in performing arts this isn’t about acting or playing a part.

“This is very personal, it’s about my life. It was very surreal and quite emotional to watch.”

Ben said he wanted to take part to show the wider public what others sometimes have to go through.

“I have been raising money since 2013 and I am very passionate about this. I hope watching the programme shows what some people have to experience in their lives.

“I am not preaching here but sometimes people aren’t aware of these things.”

Ben had surgery to remove the tumour in 2013 and was warned it may grow back within five years.

He didn’t dwell on what might happen and went on and lived his life. He lost peripheral vision in his left eye and curtailed his acting ambitions and took a job in property rental instead.

It was, however, still a shock when routine scans showed the tumour had returned and surgeons said another operation was needed.

Ben’s operation – which saw his surgeon use a pioneering iKnife, a smart scalpel which can detect cancerous cells – will be shown in quite graphic detail.

The tumour can be seen being removed and placed into a test tube.

The surgery has been successful but Ben has had a few complications which have meant a return to hospital.

He had some seizures and has had a ‘VP shunt’, a procedure which allows fluid to be drained from his brain to his stomach.

Ben knows the tumour could return a third time but for now he’s taking life as it comes.

“You just have to live for the moment and get on with life,” he said. “Whatever happens in the future will happen.”