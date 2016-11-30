The video will start in 8 Cancel

Magicians, singers and a student doing a bottle trick were among the hopefuls who auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent.

Open auditions took place in Huddersfield on Wednesday for the hit ITV1 show.

It attracted a few magicians, card tricksters, singers and also a Viking doing a funk rap.

They were filmed by talent scouts and the footage will be watched by Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) producers who will decide their fate.

While there were no queues typically seen on the TV, the talent spotters said they usually get between 10 and 50 people auditioning at the local events.

Tom Nuttal, a 16-year-old Greenhead College student, showcased the ‘bottle flip’ which involved flipping a bottle hoping it would land upright – which it did after several goes.

He took a sip of the water to reduce its weight and then it landed!

The teenager said: “I’ve been doing it for a couple of years and have been practising. I think it went really well.

“If I get through to the finals I’ll do the ‘double dab’ bottle flip.”

Another auditionee was Roya Nami, 22, an admin assistant and Huddersfield University graduate.

Roya silenced the noisy room with her rendition of Whitney Houston’s classic ballad I Will Always Love You.

She received a huge round of applause and a cheer at the end.

Roya said: “It’s a huge song but I think it shows the vocal range and what I can do with my voice.”

While not auditioning, Sgt Mandy Mellor, Huddersfield town centre’s police sergeant, spotted the auditions during her patrol and popped in.

She said she’s a big BGT fan and lent her support to the singers before heading back out on patrol.

Wednesday’s auditions are preliminary with producers to view the footage before deciding who to put forward for the televised auditions, featuring judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Wallliams.

Gabriella Colasurdo, a BGT talent spotter, said: “We’ve had a couple of magicians, some singers and a guitarist.

“We film them and the footage is sent back to the show’s producers and they’ll make a decision on whether to take them to the next stage.

“Having local auditions like this means we reach far more people. We understand that it can be expensive and not everyone has the money or time to travel to London to audition.

“It gives more people a chance and it brings more variety to the show.”

Our patch has produced some BGT contestants before. Brighouse’s Jack Carroll made it all the way to the final with his comedy routine.

The hit TV show returns in early 2017.