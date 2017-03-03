Street magician Adam Patel will be returning for a gig on his home turf this month.
Adam, originally from Dewsbury, will be playing Batley Town Hall, on March 24.
The magician, who studied at Heckmondwike Grammar School, specialises in mind control tricks similar to those of TV illusionist Derren Brown.
Adam, who now lives in London, is performing live to promote his new TV film ‘Adam Patel: Real Magic.’
He said: “It’s an exciting new challenge for me.
“Performing in a stage show is substantially different from doing magic for television. But it’s the way that I think magic is meant to be experienced – live and undeniable.”
In the video above Adam, 31, performs a trick on several people, making them believe he has touched their hand when no contact has been made.