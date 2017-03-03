Video will play in

Watch this video again

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Street magician Adam Patel will be returning for a gig on his home turf this month.

Adam, originally from Dewsbury, will be playing Batley Town Hall, on March 24.

The magician, who studied at Heckmondwike Grammar School, specialises in mind control tricks similar to those of TV illusionist Derren Brown.

Adam, who now lives in London, is performing live to promote his new TV film ‘Adam Patel: Real Magic.’

He said: “It’s an exciting new challenge for me.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Street Magician Adam Patel performs in Birmingham Share this video Watch Next

“Performing in a stage show is substantially different from doing magic for television. But it’s the way that I think magic is meant to be experienced – live and undeniable.”

In the video above Adam, 31, performs a trick on several people, making them believe he has touched their hand when no contact has been made.

Click here for tickets.