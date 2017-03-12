The video will start in 8 Cancel

if the names Boba Fett, Jawa and Darth Vader give you a buzz, Huddersfield Leisure Centre was the place to be.

The Star Wars creations were just among the wonderful characters which brought to life the leisure centre for the Majikkon event which attracted hundreds of people on Saturday.

The convention, which celebrated anime (Japanese animation), Manga (Japanese comics) and sci-fi, is part of Huddersfield Literature Festival.

It was hailed a great success by Ash Sorrell, who produces ‘Super Sorrell’ video blogs for his YouTube channel.

Ash, who attended with his wife Lynn, said: “It was a really good event. I was invited as a blogging guest and really enjoyed the day.”

He said there were very few similar events devoted to anime and Manga in West Yorkshire.

“Most of them tend to be sci-fi orientated but this touches on anime and Manga.”

While there he tried some Chinese ‘bubble tea’.

“It’s cold, sweet tea which had lychee balls of juice which pop in your mouth,” he said.

Ash, from Pontefract, enjoyed watching Lord Illusion, a comedian/magician from Derbyshire, and was impressed with the leisure centre too.

“We have a one-year-old and are going to come back for the splash centre,” he said.