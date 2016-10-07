Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The stars of A Monster Calls hit the red carpet last night for the premiere of their new fantasy movie.

The film, partially shot in Marsden and the Colne Valley, stars Alien actress Sigourney Weaver, Liam Neeson and Theory of Everything star Felicity Jones.

The film is based on Patrick Ness’ children’s fantasy novel, which tells of the boy’s nightly visit by a monster, who tells him stories in exchange for his own.

Streets in Marsden and Colne Valley High School can be seen in the film's trailer after filming took place in 2014.

Watch the trailer here

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Speaking to the Press Association at last night's event, Sigourney Weaver said she was more alarmed by Republican presidential candidate than by the monsters in her films.

Arriving at the BFI London Film Festival, she said: "There are so many things I wish were a fantasy, like Donald Trump, but unfortunately they are real.

"I think all of us remember this from when we were children, we would retreat into our own world of a book or a story and I think this movie is such an amazing example of that, of how imagination can come to our rescue and help us see something in a new way."

Asked if Hillary Clinton's opponent was more frightening than anything on screen, the American star said: "Unfortunately, yes" and urged people to go to the polls.

She said: "Everyone should vote, we can't afford to take anything for granted and hopefully we will have a brilliant woman president."

In her new film, Weaver plays the grandmother of a young boy who imagines a huge tree monster, played by Liam Neeson, to help him deal with his mother's terminal illness.

Of her highly emotional scenes with The Theory Of Everything star Felicity Jones, who plays the mother, Weaver said: "We knew what we were getting into, we knew the emotional drain.

"It is tough to be in that world a lot and I'm not sure we ever left it , we were all away from home, working in Barcelona and that is what we were there to do, to tell that story."

The film is directed by J.A. Bayona, whose next project is the highly anticipated Jurassic World sequel.

The Spanish director promised: "It's going to be darker and scarier than the first one but I can't say much more.

"Chris Pratt is going to bring a lot of fun. Leave the the dark side to me."

A Monster Calls will be released in UK cinemas on January 6 2017.