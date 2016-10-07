Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Search for event listings in your area

WATCH: Sigourney Weaver hits the red carpet for premiere of A Monster Calls

Fantasy movie was shot in Marsden and the Colne Valley

Sigourney Weaver attends UK premiere of A Monster Calls - INT
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

The stars of A Monster Calls hit the red carpet last night for the premiere of their new fantasy movie.

The film, partially shot in Marsden and the Colne Valley, stars Alien actress Sigourney Weaver, Liam Neeson and Theory of Everything star Felicity Jones.

The film is based on Patrick Ness’ children’s fantasy novel, which tells of the boy’s nightly visit by a monster, who tells him stories in exchange for his own.

Streets in Marsden and Colne Valley High School can be seen in the film's trailer after filming took place in 2014.

Watch the trailer here

Trailer for A Monster Calls
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Speaking to the Press Association at last night's event, Sigourney Weaver said she was more alarmed by Republican presidential candidate than by the monsters in her films.

Arriving at the BFI London Film Festival, she said: "There are so many things I wish were a fantasy, like Donald Trump, but unfortunately they are real.

"I think all of us remember this from when we were children, we would retreat into our own world of a book or a story and I think this movie is such an amazing example of that, of how imagination can come to our rescue and help us see something in a new way."

Asked if Hillary Clinton's opponent was more frightening than anything on screen, the American star said: "Unfortunately, yes" and urged people to go to the polls.

She said: "Everyone should vote, we can't afford to take anything for granted and hopefully we will have a brilliant woman president."

VIEW GALLERY
Sigourney Weaver attends 'A Monster Calls' May Fair Hotel Gala screening during the 60th BFI London Film Festival at Odeon Leicester Square

In her new film, Weaver plays the grandmother of a young boy who imagines a huge tree monster, played by Liam Neeson, to help him deal with his mother's terminal illness.

Of her highly emotional scenes with The Theory Of Everything star Felicity Jones, who plays the mother, Weaver said: "We knew what we were getting into, we knew the emotional drain.

"It is tough to be in that world a lot and I'm not sure we ever left it , we were all away from home, working in Barcelona and that is what we were there to do, to tell that story."

The film is directed by J.A. Bayona, whose next project is the highly anticipated Jurassic World sequel.

The Spanish director promised: "It's going to be darker and scarier than the first one but I can't say much more.

"Chris Pratt is going to bring a lot of fun. Leave the the dark side to me."

A Monster Calls will be released in UK cinemas on January 6 2017.

Huddersfield in TV and film

Made in Huddersfield - TV hits Happy Valley trivia X Factor in Huddersfield Lena Headey Trivia Sarah Lancashire on Huddersfield dramas Remember Me filming locations Max Morley wins Love Island Huddersfield's Austin Armacost on CBB
1 of 8

Previous Articles

Long live the Queen of Sci-Fi! Sigourney Weaver - a life in film

With Ghostbusters and Aliens, Sigourney rose to sci-fi stardom

Related Tags

In The News
Schools
Politics
Places
Huddersfield
Marsden

Recommended in What's On News

Most Read in What's On

A meteor leaves a trail in the night sky
  1. Things-To-Do-Huddersfield
    Draconids Meteor Shower: When is it and how can I watch it?
  2. What's On News
    WATCH: Sigourney Weaver hits the red carpet for premiere of A Monster Calls
  3. Christmas
    West Yorkshire pantomimes 2016: Fabulous festive shows for Christmas
  4. Huddersfield
    Revealed: Huddersfield's top 10 fish and chip shops, as voted for by YOU
  5. Real Ale Trail
    Real Ale Trail: Everything you need to know about the legendary pub crawl

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent