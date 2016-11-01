Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's a unique chance to see artwork by a top Huddersfield artist.

Ian Berry, who works using only denim, is returning with a London exhibition, his first solo show in England for three years.

The Netherton -born artist’s work is renowned globally but he still has high hopes that he’ll bring his work back home to Huddersfield.

Ian, also known as Denimu, said: “There’s quite a big contingent from Huddersfield coming down. For me I love people seeing my work. They don’t have to be buyers or be influential in the art world. I get a buzz from seeing people’s reactions.

“In images the work can look flat, in real life people see the layers and the textures and wonder how it’s created.

“I don’t go into any exhibition with the assumption it will sell out, (previous shows have sold out) and some are already selling but for me it’s about people experiencing my work.”

The exhibition is in two parts. Behind Closed Doors explores themes of isolation and inner turmoil, despite a calm outward appearance.

The second part of the show looks at a fading part of London life, the laundrette. There’s even a life size full scale launderette with tiles, washing machines and dryers visitors can walk in to.

It comes after a challenging time for the 32-year-old. Within a year he got married, had a baby and moved countries twice.

Add in frequent international trips – including to Brazil to unveil his portrait of racing driver Ayrton Senna which made headlines around the world – and Ian felt he was spending more time in airports than at home.

It made him question where home was and he was only reminded when he visited a Madrid gallery and saw a photograph of Huddersfield captured by photographer Chris Killip.

But he’s found since moving to East London “a house is not a home, but an asset and a cause of much stress for many people.”

While he feels some connection to his base – he lives by the canal and his late grandad, Tom Berry, grew up in the East End – he’s reflected on it in his work.

So what hope is there he’ll bring his work to Huddersfield?

Huddersfield Art Gallery could be relocated as part of a museum shake-up and Ian would love to exhibit there as the last show at the old place or the first at the new .

“I want to have a bit more exposure so it will be something that brings a worth to Huddersfield,” he said.

It’s a long way from the day his mum Christine urged him to clear his old room out and he discovered a pile of old jeans that have now become his signature .

His exhibition is at Catto Gallery, 14 Percy Street, London, from November 16-30. Visit cattogallery.co.uk/artists/ian-berry/ for more details.