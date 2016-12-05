Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crowds braved the cold for the annual Christmas lights switch-on in Marsden.

Some weird and wonderful creations again illuminated the streets this year.

Designed by children in the village, the lights included a stick man playing the violin and the return of the quirky toilet design – this time complete with rolls of loo paper!

Last year eight-year-old Sophie Binkley designed the toilet, which features in a computer game. It divided opinion but made people smile.

A variety of festive fun was on offer to families throughout the day.

In the Mechanics Hall performers included belly dancers, Marsden Ukulele Band and choirs from Marsden infant and junior schools.

Santa himself dropped by while Peel Street was transformed into a Christmas carnival.

The festive extravaganza was organised by Marsden Community Association, helped by a small team of dedicated volunteers.

Colne Valley councillor Donna Bellamy, who compered the event, said: “They did a fantastic job and had a very good team of volunteers.

“The switch-on itself is always the highlight, schoolchildren design the lights every year and they look fantastic.

“The Christmas lights in Marsden are always totally different to anywhere else. It’s a total community event.”