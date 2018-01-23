Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Hall goes meat-free this weekend as the venue welcomes the West Yorkshire Vegan Festival.

Thousands are expected to visit the late-Veganuary festival, on Saturday, January 27. It will feature more than 80 stalls, with everything from cruelty-free beauty products and vegan clothing to wellness aids and hot and cold food on offer.

Veganism is a growing trend in the UK, particularly among the young. The Vegan Society estimates that there are now half a million vegans and numbers have tripled in recent years. Vegans don’t eat or use any animal products.

The festival, which was held in Dewsbury last year, is organised by the North-East based Farplace Animal Rescue charity and all profits will go to caring for and rehoming unwanted animals at its sanctuary.

Entry to the festival is £3 on the door and includes the chance to hear talks on a range of topics, including the culling of wild animals in London parks, marine welfare and how to be a vegan. For VIP advance ticket details visit westyorkshireveganfestival.com/the-show

Doors open at 10am and the first talk is at 11am. At noon there’s a question and answer session on veganism and at 3.30pm there will be a tea drinking and meditation session. The festival closes at 5pm.