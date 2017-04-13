Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trips to council tips during bank holidays are something of a British institution – and the good news is they’re open over Easter.

Both Kirklees Council and Calderdale Council household waste recycling centres will be open on Good Friday, April 15, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Kirklees Council runs five centres at:

- Emerald Street, off Hillhouse Lane, HD1 6BY;

- Bent Ley Road, Meltham, HD9 4AP;

- Bromley Farm, off Barnsley Road, Upper Cumberworth, HD8 8NN;

- Weaving Lane, off Thornhill Road, Dewsbury, WF12 9QR;

- Nab Lane, off Pheasant Drive, Birstall, WF17 9LR.

Calderdale Council runs five centres including at:

- Atlas Mill Road, Brighouse, HD6 1ES;

- Ainleys, Huddersfield Road, Elland, HX5 9JR.

- What time are they open?

Kirklees Council waste recycling centres are open:

Good Friday - 8am to 5pm

Saturday 15 April - 8am - 4pm

Easter Sunday - 9am - 4pm

Easter Monday - 8am - 5pm

- Calderdale Council waste recycling centres are open:

Good Friday - 9am to 4pm

Saturday 15 April - 8am to 4pm

Easter Sunday - 9am to 4pm

Easter Monday - 9am to 4pm