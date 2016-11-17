Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're looking for things to do in Huddersfield this weekend, we've got the guide for you.

From theatre shows to festive fun in Huddersfield town centre, Christmas fairs to wedding fairs, there's plenty going on in Huddersfield and across West Yorkshire.

And don't miss your chance to make a lantern for Holmfirth's Christmas parade!

We've got all the information you need right here — see what takes your fancy.

Huddersfield Christmas Lights Switch On

Christmas officially arrives in Huddersfield town centre on Saturday.

The Huddersfield Switch On Event will see Emmerdale star Michael Parr, who plays Ross Barton, illuminate the festive lights.

Mylo and Rosie will entertain with the Pulse 1 Roadshow, brining games, music, singers and performers to the Piazza.

The fun begins at 4.15pm and runs until 6pm. Visit the website for listings of Christmas light switch-ons across Huddersfield and Kirklees.

Christmas Craft Fair at Shibden Hall

Step into Christmas at Shibden Hall this weekend.

The Grade II listed hall in Halifax is hosting its annual Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Stalls will be selling a variety of goods inclouding Christmas puddings, pickles and preserves, homemade jewellery, wooden gifts, art and more.

Admission costs £2.50 (£2 concessions) and visitors can also look around the hall and its grounds.

Jack Frost at the LBT

A frosty tale to warm your heart this winter — Jack Frost comes to the Lawrence Batley Theatre.

The production by Moon on a Stick is aimed at three to seven-year-olds and tells a story of friendship and bravery using light play, song and puppetry.

Jack Frost will be performed in the LBT’s Syngenta Theatre at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets cost £7. Visit lbt.org or call 01484 430528.

Holmbridge Rural Christmas Fair

Head to scenic Holmfirth on Saturday for this year’s Holmbridge Rural Christmas Fair.

Stalls will over handmade crafts, gifts, cards, decorations and produce, and there will also be a Santa’s grotto and face patining.

Visitors can enjoy coffee, lunches and afternoon tea as well as homemade mulled wine.

The fair is at Holmbridge Parish Hall in Woodhead Road, 10am-4pm. Free entry and parking.

Lantern making for Holmfirth Christmas Parade

(Photo: Sandie Nicholson)

Get ready for the Holmfirth Christmas Parade with a festive workshop.

Head to Holmfirth Library on Saturday November 19, 10am-12.30pm (or Thursday November 24, 4pm-5.30pm) and make a lantern to light up the parade on Saturday November 26.

The workshop, organised by the Holmfirth Christmas Team is open to everyone and costs £2 per person to cover materials.

Kirkwood Hospice Christmas Experience

Head to the National Coal Mining Museum for some Christmas magic for a good cause.

The Kirkwood Hospice Christmas Experience will take place on Saturday and Sunday 11am-4pm, with an array of Christmas stalls, hog roast and the chance to meet Santa.

School choirs and brass bands will also perform.

Admission costs £2 on the door but entry is free for under-16s.

Wedding fair at Durker Roods

Brides-to-be can take a look around one of Huddersfield’s historic venues at a wedding fair and open day this weekend.

Durker Roods Hotel in Meltham is hosting the event, 10am-4pm, on Sunday November 20.

Admission is free and guests will receive a free goody bag.

Visitors can meet the hotel’s dedicated wedding consultant, meet suppliers and take a tour of the venue.