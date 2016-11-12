Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's lots to do this Sunday if you fancy getting out and about.

Why not take a look at handmade arts and crafts in Holmfirth, or visit a RSPB nature reserve with the family?

You can get in some early Christmas shopping in the town centre or head over to Saltaire.

We've round up seven things to do in Huddersfield and beyond — take your pick!

Holmfirth Art Market

Take your time browsing the original contemporary art and crafts – textiles, glass, jewellery, ceramics, woodwork, etc – at The Art Market, Holmfirth, which takes place over two floors in Holmfirth Indoor Market from 10am to 4pm. £2 entry on the door. Under 14s free.

Remembrance Sunday services in Huddersfield

More than 20 venues across Kirklees are marking Remembrance Sunday.

In Huddersfield, the procession assembles at Victoria Lane at 10.15am. A service will be held at 10.50am at Huddersfield Parish Church. Full details of all the services here.

Yorkshire Games Festival at National Media Museum

Catch the final day of the Yorkshire Games Festival where there are big-screen demos of video games for all the family. At 4pm you can see games that were made in just 24 hours. Free and no need to book. At the Media Museum, Bradford, from 10am to 5pm.

Bird spotting at Dove Stone

Bird spotters will love the waterside walk through the dramatic landscape at Dove Stone, a RSPB nature reserve near Greenfield. Lucky spotters might see a peregrine. It’s a lovely drive over the A635 and after your walk you can pop into Uppermill for a look around the shops or some lunch. The postcode for Dove Stone is OL3 7NE. There is a modest charge for parking.

Take a trip to Saltaire

(Photo: www.yorkshire.com)

Saltaire, a Victorian model village and a World Heritage Site, is a great place to spend a Sunday afternoon. Browse in the shops, pop into a cafe for some lunch, view the art at Salts Mill, or walk along the canal side. This Sunday the Cinema Organ Society is hosting a concert at Victoria Hall, Saltaire from 2.30pm. Admission is £10. Info line (after 7pm) on 0845 400 2208.

Upmarket Sundays

It’s never too early to start your Christmas shopping – and Upmarket Sundays offer a whole host of gift ideas.

The special market returns to Huddersfield Open Market in Brook Street on Sunday, 10am-3pm. Stalls offer antiques, collectibles, arts and crafts, fashion, Yorkshire food and drink and more. Upmarket Sundays are held on the second Sunday of each month.

Beauty and the Beast at Canon Hall Farm

It’s Panto season - oh yes it is! Cannon Hall Farm is hosting a production of Beauty and the Beast on Sunday and next weekend too. The Farm is at Cawthorne, Barnsley, S75 4AT. Telephone 01226 790 427. Book tickets online at www.cannonhallfarm.co.uk