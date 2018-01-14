Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield is fortunate to have a spectacular town hall concert venue that many visiting artistes rate as one of the best in the country.

Throughout the year it hosts programmes of musical and entertainment events to rival many of the region’s busiest theatres and arenas.

Coming up in the next two months alone are concerts by a world-class orchestra, tribute rock gigs, the Yorkshire Brass Band Championships, Blues Brothers musical, Mrs Sunderland Festival and an evening with soprano Lesley Garrett.

We’ve picked out just a handful of the top events on offer. To see more visit kirkleestownhalls.co.uk

Bowie Experience, Saturday, February 3, 7.30pm.

A tribute journey of sound and vision through David Bowie’s golden years from Space Oddity to Let’s Dance. Tickets are £23.

Huddersfield Philharmonic, Sunday, February 11, 2.30pm.

All Together Now is an interactive concert aimed at children and families, exploring familiar classical works such as Holst’s Mars from the Planet Suite, Greig’s The Hall of the Mountain King and Bizet’s Carmen. Tickets are £5 and £10.

Orchestra of Opera North, Sunday, February 25, 4pm.

Distant Shores is a feast of symphonies from Mozart, Dvorak and Elgar with guest soloist Kathryn Rudge, a BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artist. Tickets are from £12, with concessions.

The Magic of Motown, Friday, March 9, 7.30pm.

This touring show has been seen by 1m people and presents 40 back-to-back Motown classics to get audiences on their feet. Tickets are £24.50.

Lesley Garrett with massed choirs, Saturday, March 10, 7.15pm.

The famous singer and Yorkshire lass returns to the town hall as guest of Honley Male Voice Choir. But she’ll also be joined by singers from Lindley Junior School, Altrincham Choral Society and Chesterfield Philharmonic Choir. Tickets are from £15.