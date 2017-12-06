Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get set for some spine-tingling tales of ghosts.

Organisers of the Huddersfield Winter Festival have disclosed details of this week’s events in the “hygge” teepee at St George’s Square .

From 7pm to 8pm today (WED), Rebecca Wood, creator of the Shuddersfield Ghost Trail , will invite visitors to gather round the fire to listen to Victorian ghost stories from Huddersfield and beyond. Donations will be accepted on behalf of the Welcome Centre .

On Thursday at 7pm Conscious Youth, a social enterprise aiming to empower less advantaged young people, will meet for music and an open mic session for poets to share their work.

Friday at 7pm will feature singer Alex Carlos while Scissett Youth Brass Band will entertain from 1.30pm on Saturday. Story-teller Noel Watkins will tell seasonal tales for children at 3pm and 4pm and for adults at 6pm and 8pm.

Singer Hannah Carter, who entertained at this summers’s Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival and performed in the recent final of Britain Does Variety in Dewsbury , will wow the crowds at 2pm on Sunday.

The resident food vendor this week is La Petite Bretonne with sweet crepes and savoury pancakes.

Sam Watt, of Huddersfield Live , the not-for-profit organisation running the festival with support from Totally Tipi, said the programme of events so far had been well-received.

She said: “Last week was amazing – such a wonderful atmosphere with people smiling, chatting, giggling and generally having a ‘hygge’ time. With a few food stalls, face painting, gifts, live entertainment that is just the start. We are so pleased that our vision to create something comfortable and relaxed in the town centre has been so well received – the faces of people as they walk in say it all.

“We have had businesses popping in for meetings – as its snugglier than the office – people dropping children and partners off here while they go shopping, groups gathering before a night out, others coming and having ‘another’ night out here with us.

“Its fabulous how everyone has embraced what we at Huddersfield Live and Totally Tipi have brought to Huddersfield without funding, sponsorship or advertising from anyone else – not the usual ‘Christmas/German Market’ but something special that hopefully with some backing from businesses we can build on year on year.”