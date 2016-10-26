Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emmerdale star Michael Parr - who plays bad boy Ross Barton - will switch on Huddersfield’s Christmas lights this year.

Revellers can see the soap baddie at the Piazza in Huddersfield town centre to officially begin the countdown to Christmas.

Parr joined the soap in 2013 and scooped Best Actor, Best Bad Boy and Sexiest Male at the 2015 Inside Soap Awards.

Joining him at the festivities will be Mylo and Rosie from the Pulse 1 Breakfast show, who will compere games, music, singers and performers.

The Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds, will be in attendance, as well as town crier Vic Watson and Huddersfield Town mascots Terry and Tilly the Terriers.

The festive fun will begin at 4.15pm on Saturday November 19.

Lawrence Batley Theatre director Victoria Firth said: “Christmas is always a wonderful time of year and this year the LBT is really getting in the festive spirit by producing our first ever pantomime, Cinderella. The Huddersfield lights switch-on signifies the start of the festive season and we’re pleased to once again play a key part in the event.”

Cllr Peter McBride said he wanted to see more people than ever at the festive event.

He said: “We have an excellent line up of special guests and entertainers this year, with something for everyone. The Christmas lights switch-on offers the ideal opportunity for communities and families to come together and celebrate. Come along, join in the fun, and enjoy the atmosphere and entertainment.”