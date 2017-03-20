Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Women comfortable in the nude are still wanted for Naked Attraction – an edgy Channel 4 dating show where clothes are banned.

The show, which is currently in its last stages of casting, is looking for female contestants.

There’s no restriction of sex, sexuality or body type – as long as you’re over 18 and happy to appear before millions of viewers in your birthday suit.

To apply visit www.studiolambert.com/take-part-naked-attraction.html .

Or you can apply by sending your name, age, sex and location to: nakedattraction@studiolambert.com or via text on 07948 704135.

In the show, hosted by Anna Richardson, six contestants compete for a date with one lucky individual, all of whom are naked for the start.

Naked Attraction was watched by 1.8m viewers when it debuted on Channel 4 last July.