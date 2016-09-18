Spiders, zombies, killer clowns and the Egyptian undead — are you brave enough to enter the Yorkshire Scare Grounds this Halloween?

The spine-tingling attraction, which uses haunted houses, live actors, thrilling special effects and sinister stories, returns on Friday October 14 — and is not for the faint-hearted.

This year’s ‘To Die For’ scare complex, in the aptly-named Hell Lane, Wakefield, has five themed areas with the undead, chainsaw-wielding clowns and the mysterious ‘Order of the Raven’ ready to terrorise visitors.

There is also a food and drink court and shooting range.

Groups of 12 will be guided around the Wakefield site and urged to stick together — well you wouldn’t want to get lost, would you?

Are you brave enough to explore the Yorkshire Scare Grounds?

Here’s what brave visitors can expect at this year’s event:

WARNING: HORROR IMAGES

House of Arachnia - Mutation: Deep in the heart of the forest, the abandoned Darkwood retreat has become home to some unwanted residents. A new breed of horror has crawled out of the rotting woodwork, described as a ‘venomous mutation’ devouring anyone who dares enter! Not one for arachnophobes it seems...

Forest of Freaks: Jack the killer clown is back! And this time he’s hiding in his new forest playground with his horde of blood-thirsty freaks. Do you dare walk through the forest?

The Chapter - Order of the Raven: Enter the sinister world of The Chapter and witness its worship — sacrifice and torture! Ingvar, the Master of the Order threatens to ‘rip your soul from your lifeless body’ — and even if you escape his clutches, Evil Plague Doctors are lurking nearby...

Lockdown - They’re Out! They thought they had contained the virus — they were wrong. The zombies are out... and they’re everywhere! Gulp.

The Tomb - Afterlife: An ancient evil has been awakened — do you dare enter the tomb with explore Percy Newberry? There’s treasure to be found — but beware the curse...

Cleopatra’s Pillow; Finally, an attraction without any terror! Bounce away on the Giant Jumping Pillow and get rid of some of that nervous energy.

Where is it? When is it open?

The scream park is located Hell Lane, off Black Road, Wakefield (WF1 5SG), and runs from Friday October 14 to Monday October 31, with different time slots available for entry.

Yorkshire Scare Grounds, Hell Lane, Wakefield

How much are tickets?

Tickets cost £19 — book online at www.scaregrounds.co.uk .

Can anyone visit?

The Yorkshire Scare Grounds are not recommended for children under 12 and under-16s will only be admitted if they are accompanied by a responsible adult. The park is not recommended for pregnant women, people with heart conditions, epilepsy, claustrophobia, asthmatic or those who are scared of things that go bump in the night.

What will I experience?

Disorienting and distracting sounds, lights, strobe lights, lasers, fog and smoke, motion, scent, wind, water, heat and other theatrical special effects. You may be required to bend, crouch, crawl, jump, dash and walk through parts of the Scare Grounds, sometimes over moving uneven or unstable flooring or ground. Some parts of the attraction are designed to move you, and you will interact with characters. At times, you will be in and move through very dark, pitch black and confined spaces.

What if I am genuinely too scared?

If at any point you find the horror too much, notify the nearest actor and you will be escorted back to the public area. Phew!

scaregrounds.co.uk Yorkshire Scare Grounds 2016

Can I stay with my friends?

Visitors will be divided into groups of 12 or less to tour the park — the maximum group size is 12 people, and groups are advised to stay together throughout the attraction.

What should I wear?

The park is outdoors, and visitors are asked to dress accordingly, as if they were going for a walk on an October evening. Flat shoes are recommended, as you will be walking outdoors on uneven surfaces through woodland, which may even be wet or muddy. Fancy dress is not allowed.

Can I bring alcohol?

Alcohol is not permitted and intoxicated visitors will be turned away for their own safety. Food and drink is available in the park’s food court.