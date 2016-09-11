Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

From Alien abductions to the alleged hoax of the Apollo moon landings - the bright light was on Holmfirth for the The International UFO Truth Conference.

More than 600 people attended the event at the weekend organised by retired detective and leading ufologist Gary Heseltine, who moved to Holmfirth four years ago.

Dad-of-two Gary, 56, who now lives in Scholes, has collated more than 500 cases of UFO sightings involving over 1,000 British police officers.

Gary, who worked for British Transport Police for 24 years until his retirement in 2013, believes current UFO evidence is credible and would pass the test of law.

Gary said: “They are just ordinary people when things happen to them. Most would rather it didn’t happen to them.”

And arguably one the most famous accounts is that of ‘alien abductee’ Travis Walton who had flown in from America for the event.

He believes he was injured in an energy blast from the craft - then taken aboard, where alien beings saved his life.

UFO Conference, Picturedrome, Holmfirth - Organiser Gary Heseltine (right) with speaker Travis Walton.

Travis’s account is that he was riding in a truck with six other loggers in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest when they came across a saucer-shaped object hovering over the ground more than 100ft away, making a high-pitched buzz.

He says he got out of the truck and went towards the craft when a beam of light suddenly appeared from it and knocked him to the ground. The other six men were frightened and drove away.

Travis says he awoke on the craft where he encountered what is known as ‘greys’, and other aliens with a human appearance.

Gary said: “Without a doubt Travis Walton is the world’s most famous living ‘alien abductee’ and it is a great coup to have him come to Holmfirth.

“I met Travis in the US in 2010 and was immediately struck by his genuine demeanour. He was just an ordinary guy caught up in an extraordinary event.”

UFO Conference, Picturedrome, Holmfirth.

The other speakers for the conference included Marcus Allen, an expert on the Moon and Mars anomalies.

Marcus, editor of alternative news magazine Nexus, said: “I’ve examined the pictures and these are brilliant photos, iconic photos. Then you think, well, how were they taken?

“Then when you realise the camera had no view finder, no exposure meter.

“You see these brilliant photographs and you see the conditions in which they were allegedly taken on the moon, given the extreme temperature. How did they do it?

“I don’t see the evidence to support what NASA tells us happened.”

Other speakers included American Nick Redfern, prolific author on UFOs and the paranormal, Andy Thomas, an author and lecturer on UFOs and Conspiracy Theories, Mike Freebury, author on UFO/Animal mutilations.

UFO Conference, Picturedrome, Holmfirth - Speaker Andy Thomas.

Simon Herbert travelled from Essex to the event. He said: “I have a half sceptical and half scientific approach. I have a curiosity to meet people who’ve had these experiences.

“I’m sitting on the fence as to whether I believe or not but wanted to know more.”

UFO Conference, Picturedrome, Holmfirth - Organiser Gary Heseltine.

Trevor Gill, 55, of Barnsley, said: “I’ve got an open mind about UFOs and other life forms. I wanted to delve a little deeper.

Gillian Jarvis, 61, of Nottingham said: “I’ve been to UFO conferences before. I’d say I’m a sceptical believer. I am curious about things going on and glad to hear more about them.”