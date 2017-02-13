Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield's Town Crier will be spreading some love on Valentine’s Day.

Vic Watson will be handing out red roses to people in Huddersfield town centre.

So don’t be surprised if Vic, donned in his finest Town Crier clothing, approaches with a single red rose.

Vic said: “Traditionally ladies received red roses on Valentine’s Day so I’ll be spreading a little cheer by handing 150 red roses out.

“I like to do it every year and hope I can bring a smile to people’s faces.”

He’ll start at Huddersfield’s Open Market and work his way around the town centre, visiting New Street, King Street and the Piazza until his 150 red roses have gone.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day, is on February 14 when it is traditional to send a card, often anonymously, to a loved or admired one.