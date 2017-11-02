The video will start in 8 Cancel

Damp bonfire wood that only lights when it's doused in petrol and soggy parkin; we all have memories of wet bonfire nights.

Thankfully that's unlikely to be the case this weekend, forecasts Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens .

While there's an outside chance of showers, Saturday and Sunday nights should be fairly dry and clear creating ideal conditions for watching fireworks.

But wrap up warm because temperatures could be as low 3°C (37°F).

Also there's likely to be gusts of up to 25mph to 30mph - so watch out for flying embers from the bonfire.

Paul said: "While on early Saturday we might have some quite heavy rain that should clear away.

"But that opens the door to a chillier northwesterly wind so you'll have to wrap up warm.

"It'll be about 4°C to 5°C by 6pm on Saturday and it could up at 3°C at the end of the evening.

"Sunday will start with a frosty morning with temperatures around 1°C to 2°C rising to about 8°C to 9°C."

Next week it will become more unsettled with bands of rain form the Atlantic, Paul said.