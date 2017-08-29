Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As well as a thirst for gold medals legendary sprinter Usain Bolt had an appetite for fried chicken.

And the one-time world's fastest man plans to open 15 of his Tracks and Records Caribbean fast-food restaurants in the UK.

There are currently two restaurants in his native Jamaica, one in the capital Kingston and another in Ocho Rios on the south coast of the island, reports Glasgow Live .

There will almost inevitably be a branch in London but with two of the UK's largest cities Manchester and Leeds at an easy distance from Huddersfield, you could be enjoying Red Stripe BBQ wings, jerk pork and curried mutton in the not-too-distant future.

The menu also includes 'U Burgers', exotically topped flat breads, salads and spicy soups.

Bolt's love of fried chicken and dislike of regular training was almost as legendary as his record on the track.

He smashed three world records at the 2008 Beijing Olympics fuelled on a diet of up to 100 Chicken McNuggets a day.