Geoffrey Bayldon, the actor who played the Crowman in 1980s children's show Worzel Gummidge, has died.

Geoffrey, 93, played the Crowman, the character who created Worzel Gummidge and Aunt Sally.

Leeds-born Geoffrey was a prolific stage actor before taking to the small screen as the title role in Catweazle. He starred in Worzel Gummidge from 1979 to 1981 and Magic Grandad in 1995.

He is also known for a series of film appearances including The Pink Panther Strikes Again, and Ladies in Lavender with Judi Dench and Maggie Smith.

His later TV appearances include Fort Boyard, Waking the Dead, Heartbeat and Casualty.

But he is perhaps best known for his Worzel Gummidge appearance. The show was created by Leeds writer Keith Waterhouse. Worzel was played by Dr Who actor Jon Pertwee and Aunt Sally was played by Una Stubbs, who stars as Mrs Hudson in Sherlock.