The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Outdoor swimming in Britain is usually cold and unpleasant - but there's a place in Yorkshire where you can swim al fresco in total comfort even if it's snowing.

The European leisure company Alpamare opened a swimming paradise in Scarborough last year, but for those outside its vicinity the water park is relatively unknown.

This is a shame as it has four massive flumes of differing gradients, a wave pool, a children's splashing area and two outdoor pools where the water stays at 35°C all year round.

It also has a health spa, a restaurant and if the weather is better, a terrace and scenic gardens which overlook the North Sea.

Alpamare Scarborough opened at a cost of £14m last year and has been entertaining the folks of North Yorkshire ever since.

Now it's time for the people of Huddersfield and West Yorkshire to enjoy it too.

Where is it?

(Image: Evening Gazette)

It's off Burniston Road, Scarborough. That's YO12 6PH for your satnav.

In clear traffic it's just under two hours from Huddersfield.

Tell me more about what's there

(Image: Evening Gazette)

One slide 'Snow Storm' is the height of more than three double-decker buses.

You ride down it on a large lilo which can carry up to four people.

'Olympic Run' is the slide right next to Snow Storm and is designed for two riders.

There are two heated outdoor pools including the Infinity Pool with message jets, whirlpools and bubble benches.

How much is it?

(Image: Evening Gazette)

During the day an adult ticket is £19, allowing four hours in the park, with a family ticket, for two adults and two children, £60. Under fives go free.

In the evening it's £16 for adults, £12 for children aged six to 15 and £50 for a family of four.

When is it open?

(Image: Evening Gazette)

365 days a year.

Monday to Saturday, 10am to 10pm

Sundays, 10am to 9pm.