There are almost 100 stalls on show at the 17th Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival.

And if you are heading to the four-day festival between now and Sunday one thing you will want to know is how much is that pint, glass of Prosecco or burger hit you in the pocket.

The festival opened at 11am on Thursday and runs until 5.30pm on Sunday.

Everything from Indian street food and Mexican quesadillas to pork pies, hoisin duck wraps and Spanish churros will be available to eat over the four days.

There will also be locally-brewed beers, meads, cocktails and soft drinks.

Many stalls will be selling artisan products to take away, including speciality cheeses, pickles, wines, cupcakes and bottles of Yorkshire gin.

While there’s a feast in store for carnivores, some stalls do promise vegetarian and vegan foods.

So what are the prices like?

The prices vary from stall to stall with hot dogs costing around £4:50, Burgers between £3:50 and £5, Mediterranean wraps from £6:50, Hog roast sandwiches around £5:50, Duck wraps about £6, Pizzas between £6 and £7:50, Nachos £5, Churros £5 and so on.

On the drink front prices again vary depending on your favourite tipple but a cask ale can cost anything from £3 a pint, Prosecco £4 a flute, Wine £3:50 a glass with a water costing £1. There are also coffee stalls where you can grab a latte for £2:50 or a tea for £1:50.

