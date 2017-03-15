4 scams to look out for

A weekend of celebrations is being planned for St Patrick’s Day in Huddersfield.

The 17th annual St Patrick’s Day parade will get under way on Sunday and the town centre will be busy.

Here’s all you need to know about the parade:

What is St Patrick’s Day?

It’s a day to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland. This year it is on Friday, March 17, so Sunday’s parade is another opportunity for members of Huddersfield’s Irish community to come together and further celebrate Irish culture

When is the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Huddersfield?

It is at 1pm on Sunday, March 19.

It will start and finish at the Irish Centre, Fitzwilliam Street, and follow a one-and-a-half mile route onto John William Street then around the town centre.

The parade will halt at St George’s Square to meet Huddersfield town crier Vic Watson for The Fiddle, The Drum and The Open Road show as well as dancing. Irish rock and the zany Frumptarn Guggenband.

What is happening?

An array of Irish acts and local talent taking part will include the Birmingham Irish Pipe and Drum Band, Huddersfield Youth Brass Band, the Silver Stars Majorettes, the Cassidy Irish Dancers, Trad Irish outfit Celtic Duo, Jackanory Jazz and local bands Vital Statistix and Mod Revue.

Others taking part in the event, which has secured funding of almost £9,000 from the Government of Ireland and The Big Lottery Fund Awards For All, will include All Saints Catholic College, St Patrick’s School, supporters of the Republic of Ireland football team, Huddersfield Town mascot Terry the Terrier and St Patrick leading his followers.

What happens after?

There is post-parade party at the Irish Centre in Fitzwilliam Street and St Patrick’s Catholic Club in Trinity Street are hosting parties with Irish dancing, traditional music and a family disco.