The spotlight will shine on Marsden when a new BBC drama is broadcast tonight.

In The Dark was filmed in Manchester and Marsden.

And the BBC let us have a sneak peak of episode one of the show - and here’s the sights you can expect to see.

Firstly, Marsden is referred to as Polesford in the drama, and Polesford is in Derbyshire, not Yorkshire.

Riverhead Brewery Tap: In the show it’s called the Magpie’s Nest, a pub with net curtains. In reality the Riverhead has just had a stylish make-over.

Peel Street is Polesford high street, with Polesford Post Office and the Best One shop is Polesford bakery. They used the real Post Office and re-branded shops along Peel Street.

Helen is seen driving up Peel Street past the park towards the house of character Linda Jackson, but the house at the centre of the drama is actually on Dirker Avenue - the opposite direction to where she drove.

Argyle Street: In reality the cobbled road has car parking spaces and a view over the river. In Polesford it has a street market.

In one scene we see four characters leave the Magpie’s Nest and walk along Argyle Street and there’s a view of the Marsden Mechanics clock tower in the background. It’s a feature in several scenes.

The A62 Manchester Road: Helen and Paul are seen driving in heavy rain from Saddleworth towards Marsden at the height of the rural road. They used fake rain for some scenes.

What else: There’s a tattoo parlour in Polesford, plus we know in later episodes Mount Road and locations around the Old Goods Yard may be seen.