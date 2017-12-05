The video will start in 8 Cancel

Most people go OTT when it comes to their Christmas Day dinner.

Plates packed with roast potatoes, pigs in blankets, Yorkshire puddings and lashings of gravy are followed by sweet treats, mince pies, cheese and biscuits and beyond.

So it is not surprising that the amount of calories consumed by the average person is enough to make you want to sit down.

New research shows that the average Brit will scoff their way through a whopping 5,373 calories on Christmas Day.

That’s nearly three times the Recommended Daily Average (RDA) for the average female - and twice the RDA for the average male.

Wren Kitchens surveyed 2,000 people who celebrate Christmas to find out just what Brits wolf down in their 'Festive Feast'.

While the great British festive feast begins quite modestly - with most people opting for a breakfast of toast or fruit salad - the majority of us have cracked into the selection box as early as 9am.

And more than a third will have started on the celebratory tipples before noon.

After a calorific morning filled with sweets, fruit juice and champagne, most Brits will have hit their recommended dietary allowance of calories and fat intake before the main event has even begun.

(Image: PA Photo/BBC)

But counting calories is a festive taboo for 73 per cent of Brits, who admit they simply don’t worry about their food intake over the festive period.

Over half (60 per cent) go as far to confess that Christmas is their ‘get out of jail free’ card to indulge in whatever they please.

And 37 per cent admit they’re more than likely to crack open a bottle of booze every single day of the festive week.

As part of the research, the kitchen company also figured out just what those calories are equivalent to.

The average 5,373 calorie festive feast is the same as eating...

10 McDonald's Big Macs

If you're a fan of McDonald's signature burger, look away now.

The average Brit's 'Festive Feast' is equivalent to 10 of them. Yep, 10 whole burgers.

15 Greggs Sausage Rolls

(Image: Greggs)

All those pigs in blankets could get you a LOT of their porky cousin - the sausage roll.

In fact, you could have 15 of them from high street bakery Greggs. Yikes.

20 Mars Bars

Planning on scoffing down your favourite chocolates on Christmas Day? Make sure you don't wolf down 20 Mars Bars - as this is the equivalent to the whole day's takings.

Maybe stick to the selection box-sized ones instead.

26 Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnuts

(Image: Getty)

Those extra portions of turkey and the trimmings are equivalent to 26 Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnuts.

And we doughnut recommend that you eat this many Krispy Kremes in one sitting.

34 slices of Domino's Original Cheese and Tomato Pizza

Pizza fans could wolf down a whopping 34 slices of Domino's original pizza instead of their Christmas binge.

That's something to keep in mind when faced with seconds (or thirds) from the cheeseboard.

116 segments of Terry's Chocolate Orange

And finally, the entire day's food is the equivalent to a staggering 116 segments of Terry's Chocolate Orange.

If the popular confectionery is a regular on your Christmas Day snacking schedule, maybe consider swapping a few out for a real orange instead.