Lady Gaga has cancelled the European leg of her 2017 tour because she is suffering from chronic pain.

The artist, known for her crazy costumes and idiosyncratic singing style, has cancelled all five UK dates.

The tour for her latest 'Joanne' album included a show at Manchester Arena on October 17.

But the 31-year-old singer, who suffers from fibromyalgia - a condition which causes severe pain and exhaustion, snapped a picture of herself in a hospital bed looking unwell.

A spokesperson for the singer, whose hits include Poker Face and Million Reasons, said: "Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform. She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today.

(Image: PA)

"Lady Gaga is devastated that she has to wait to perform for her European fans. She plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body.

"She wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes. Lady Gaga sends her love to all her fans across Europe and thanks them for their support and understanding."

I've got tickets - what do I do?

Don't fret. Live dates are currently being rescheduled for next year and your tickets will be valid for them.

The spokesperson for Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, said: "As the tour is currently working on rescheduling the European dates, fans should hold onto their existing tickets pending the announcement of additional information once it is available."