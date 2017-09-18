Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best-known pubs, The Zetland, is to get a new lease of life as the official drinking venue for thousands of Huddersfield University students.

The Zetland in Queensgate, which has been closed for some time while a major refurbishment was carried out, will be the new ‘Official Huddersfield Students’ Union Venue’.

Back in the 1980s The Zetland was one of the town’s best-loved pubs and renowned for the quality of its Bass beer. It was also Huddersfield’s original student bar.

Since then it has been an Irish pub during the craze for such things and more recently has languished unloved.

Zetland owner Aaron Mellor, of Tokyo Industries which was established in 1997 and boasts it operates 32 of the coolest bars, clubs, venues in the UK, said: “We are really excited to be working with such a forward-thinking Students’ Union and very much looking forward to helping students create some amazing memories during their time here.

“I recall just how important having a Students’ Union hub was to my degree and I am very keen to make this project work both as a creative meeting point and social space.

“We are very interested in hearing from all students for any ideas, socials or creative learning ideas, plays, live music and comedy that they would like and actively seek their involvement in their new Students’ Union joint venture. Please email us at ideas@TheZetland.com”

SU President Wael Alenezi added: “It’s very important for us as a Students’ Union to have an association with Zetland as they are willing to provide some special services that reach our student’s expectations.

“I believe that the new venue will provide students with some great facilities that they will be really happy with.”

“Our officers have worked really hard to make sure that Zetland can provide lots of opportunities for students whether that is part-time work or even sponsoring some of its sports clubs and societies.

“On top of all that they are happy to help and encourage students to run their own events on site.”

Activities officer, Jake Rodgers, said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for our sports clubs and societies to secure key sponsorship deals and discounted venue hire for any events that they may wish to host.

“After a long summer completing the association, we’re delighted to provide students with some exceptional services.”

Equalities Officer Bright Justice said of the association: “It’s good news, the officers have all worked hard to make this happen. The proximity to the university is great, making it the ideal place for a big night out, to meet friends, grab lunch and relax between lectures.

“All of us at the Students’ Union are really pleased to be working with Zetland and we are looking forward to the students benefiting from this over the next few years.”