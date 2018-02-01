Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On 1 Feb 2018 the Huddersfield Examiner website incorrectly used an image of a man we thought to be Basharat Hussain, from Crosland Moor, Huddersfield, in an article headlined: "Judge refuses to jail reformed addict - to keep him away from drugs."

The photograph was in fact a man of the same name but who is a taxi driver living in Milton Keynes and is in no way connected to the court case.

We are happy to point out this error and we apologise for any distress and upset caused to Mr Hussain's family.