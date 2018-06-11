Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Correction: We published an article headlined “Boffin made bombs of the type used in 7/7attacks – for a hobby” on 22 November 2017.

The article reported that David Taylor, of Golcar, had been convicted of making explosives in his home. We would like to make clear that Mr Taylor was not accused of making “bombs”, as the headline stated.

As the article text made clear, Mr Taylor said he was using the explosives to make fireworks.

The materials were not referred to as “bombs” by the police or in court.

This correction has been published following an upheld ruling by the Independent Press Standards Organisation.