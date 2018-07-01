The video will start in 8 Cancel

A sea of more than 1,300 female runners dressed in pink flooded the paths of Greenhead Park this morning as the Race For Life returned to Huddersfield’s main park.

Young and old put their running shoes on to tackle the 5k route around the park in aid of Cancer Research.

Nationally, the Race for Life began more than 25 years ago and now raises around £3m every year.

It made its first appearance in Huddersfield in 2000 in Greenhead Park but then became a popular annual event at the Leeds Road Playing Fields.

With a popular Park Run firmly established at the town centre park, the organisers have now brought it back to its roots.

Cancer Research’s Courtney Culverhouse said the event had gone really well.

“It was an amazing day,” she said.

“It was very hot and sunny but everyone got round OK.

“There was a great atmosphere – all the ladies were there for different reasons.

“Some were taking part for loved ones that they’ve lost and others are cancer survivors that wanted to raise money.”

The event was put on with the help of 70 volunteers and more money was raised through sales of Cancer Research merchandise and flowers.

It is hoped that more than £60,000 will be gifted to the charity from those taking part.

Runners are reminded to send back their sponsorship as soon as possible.

Courtney added: “A massive thank you to everyone that took part.

“It’s important to return your sponsorship as that money is so important to our scientists so they can continue their research and their work to save lives.”