The funeral of Huddersfield Town and England legend Ray Wilson is taking place today.
Family, friends, and stars of the football world are gathering at Huddersfield Crematorium to pay their respects to Ray, 83, who died on May 16 after living with Alzheimer's disease for two years.
Dad-of-two Ray, of Slaithwaite, was arguably England’s greatest ever left-back and was one of the heroes of England’s World Cup victory in 1966 .
Paying tribute to him World Cup-winning teammate Sir Bobby Charlton said: “Ray was an excellent teammate at international level for many years and a close friend.
“We shared some wonderful memories throughout our career and I had the pleasure of being his room-mate.
“Ray was a great man and he will be missed by so many people.”
"Pure ballet"
A tribute has been read out from Derek Gibson in Spain who watched Ray Wilson play. “It was pure ballet watching him catch the ball on his magnetic foot...his sliding tackles were the stuff of legend.”
Friends' tributes
Pictures as mourners arrive
Standing room only
Family tributes
Ray’s family released a statement in the days after his death.
It reads:
We really appreciate all the kind words that so many people have passed to us.
The tributes and respect for Ray have stretched far and wide and we now realise how he has touched so many lives.
Wembley Stadium paid tribute to him on the big screen outside.
Ray’s family said:
For an ordinary family to see his name in lights at Wembley Stadium was truly amazing.
We are so deeply moved and comforted by all the messages we have received, from both friends and family, and also people in the community and beyond. We thank you all.
Friends' tributes
Ray's coffin arrives
Alzheimers revealed Ray's creative side
During his illness, Ray discovered a talent for drawing.
In April 2016, his wife Pat said: “I love them but they are weird,” she says. “They are all pen drawings and most of them are happy. I can tell their eyes are bright and they’re normally smiling. Some of them do look like aliens!”
Dementia struggle
Ray was suffering from Alzheimers’ disease before his death.
It was revealed by his daughter Kim-Malou Worthington in May 2016.
In a Facebook post she said: “It’s a funny thing that the one big lesson my Dad always taught me was ‘mind over matter’ … No matter how hard life gets, being positive will pull you through, every adversity is a opportunity for change and growth.
“Thanks Dad, that is the biggest gift you ever gave me!”
Order of service
Here is a copy of his order of service.
Pictures of Ray through the years
Ray spent most of his playing career with Huddersfield Town and Everton. His potential as a left-back was first spotted by Town manager Bill Shankly.
It was under Shankly that Ray established himself in the first team in the late 1950s. He went on to make more than 250 appearances for Town.