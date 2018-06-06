The funeral of Huddersfield Town and England legend Ray Wilson is taking place today.

Family, friends, and stars of the football world are gathering at Huddersfield Crematorium to pay their respects to Ray, 83, who died on May 16 after living with Alzheimer's disease for two years.

Dad-of-two Ray, of Slaithwaite, was arguably England’s greatest ever left-back and was one of the heroes of England’s World Cup victory in 1966 .

Paying tribute to him World Cup-winning teammate Sir Bobby Charlton said: “Ray was an excellent teammate at international level for many years and a close friend.

“We shared some wonderful memories throughout our career and I had the pleasure of being his room-mate.

“Ray was a great man and he will be missed by so many people.”

Follow coverage from Ray's funeral here.